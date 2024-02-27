Oreo recently revealed that it is adding two new flavors to its lineup next month. Oreo Dirt Cake is being added to the brand's portfolio for a limited time, and Oreo Tiramisu Thins are receiving a permanent spot in the flavor lineup.

Oreo Dirt Cake is the brand's take on the classic mud-pie dessert, featuring its signature chocolate basecake, with a layer of rich brownie flavor creme on top of a layer of chocolate creme with Oreo wafer crumb and gummy worm-inspired sprinkles on top. The limited-edition cookie will be available nationwide, while supplies last.

A new innovation, Oreo Thins Tiramisu cookies features its classic thin cookie filled with a layer of tiramisu flavor creme filling.

Earlier, the official Oreo brand social channels (Instagram & TikTok) announced the new flavor innovations, and product will be on shelves starting March 4.

