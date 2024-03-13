Vermont Smoke & Cure, producer of artisanal, smoked meat sticks, has announced the launch of four new products at Expo West. Visitors to Booth #N1805 (North Hall Level 200) can be the first to sample these tasty additions to the company’s portfolio.

The new product introductions include:

Vermont Smoke & Cure Hickory Smoked Premium Beef Sticks – Made with 100% beef, these new sticks serve as a convenient meal in a snack-sized format, offering busy consumers a nutritious on-the-go option. Available in 1 -oz. and 24-ct. carton and 1-oz. and 6-ct. pouch.

Oven Roasted, Seasoned Turkey Sticks Carton & Pouch - Featuring aromatic seasonings to deliver a homestyle flavor in every bite, this new poultry stick is finished with a touch of hickory smoke. Available in 1-oz. and 24-ct. carton and 1-oz. and 6-ct. pouch.

Hickory Smoked Hot & Spicy Turkey Sticks Carton & Pouch - This turkey stick reportedly starts off with a smoky, American Southwestern-meets-"Dad's spicy chili" blend of flavors, then consumers experience the heat from a mix of paprika, chili, and chipotle. Available in a 1-oz. and 24-ct. carton and 1-oz. and 6-ct. pouch.

Customer Favorites Variety Pack – Vermont Smoke & Cure brings the first and only multi-flavor meat stick pouch to be mass distributed in retail. This convenient variety pack of .5-oz. mini sticks offers an array of Vermont Smoke & Cure's best-selling sticks to satisfy every palate, providing an all-in-one, on-the-go snacking experience. Featuring customer favorites like the Original Beef & Pork, Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon Pork, and BBQ Seasoned Beef sticks. Available in 12-count, .5-oz. Variety Pack.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these delicious new products that not only maintain the exceptional quality and flavor that Vermont Smoke & Cure is known for, but also align with consumer food trends in 2024,” said Michael Schafer, commercial business lead at Vermont Smoke & Cure. “In our own quantitative research, we found that consumer demand for our new turkey flavors was overwhelming, among 36 other flavor options.”

Recent data show natural, better-for-you snacks on pace to reach $4.2 billion in sales by 2025, while 19% of consumers expect to increase natural salty snack purchases in the next year (SPINS).

Taste remains a non-negotiable factor, with 74% of consumers refusing to sacrifice taste when selecting snacks (2024 U.S. Snack Index). Vermont Smoke & Cure offers snack sticks that use a smokehouse approach, honed since 1962. “It tastes right because it’s made right,” said Schafer. Using a one-of-a-kind smoking process, the company infuses its meats with distinct flavors. Every stick is produced from hand trimmed meat or poultry, in small batches that are handcrafted and slow cooked with an 18 hour+ cook process. Vermont Smoke & Cure is one of the few companies to make their own sticks with real hardwood chips.