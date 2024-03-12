MingsBings, a line of better-for-you frozen handhelds from Iron Chef star Ming will be rolling out on shelves at more than 50 Costco wholesale locations in the San Francisco Bay area starting March 15.

MingsBings, the first commercially produced Bing in the U.S., was founded in 2020 by James Beard award-winner Chef Ming Tsai, a pioneer of East meets West cuisine. The line of better-for-you, food-allergen-friendly pockets has reportedly gained traction in both retail and foodservice channels with placements in major retailers across the country, as well as top concessions locations like Fenway Park and Hard Rock Stadium, and premier colleges and universities.

“We are extremely excited to launch our Meat-Filled Cheeseburger Bings at Costco in the Bay Area,” says Tsai. “We were able to develop our better-for-you line with the team at Costco based on consumer demand, so launching on shelves is really special. With Costco as our new commercial partner, we are able to bring better-for-you frozen options to more freezers in the Bay Area.”

To celebrate the expansion of MingsBings at Costco in the Bay Area, MingsBings will be sampling the Meat-Filled Cheeseburger Bing and additional flavors including Ham & Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, and Southwest Taco at the following Bay Area Costco locations:

March 20–22: 2201 Senter RD, San Jose, CA

March 23–25: 1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose

MingsBings Meat-Filled Cheeseburger Bings are available for purchase at Costco in 6 packs, priced at $13.99. According to the company, the products provide an affordable value for the brand’s high-protein, veggie-forward, gluten- and nut-free, allergen-friendly freezer option.

Related: MingsBings plant-based frozen snacks launch in Publix, Sprouts



