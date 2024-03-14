Frito-Lay's Rold Gold brand is upgrading the classic snack in the form of Waffles. Rold Gold Waffles are the newest offering that come in a lattice shape and offer a crunchy bite either on their own or paired with a dip.

From smooth and spicy dips to chunky and mild dips, Rold Gold Waffles were made specifically for dipping, especially with the new Tostitos Spicy Queso or the classic Tostitos Salsa Con Queso.

Rold Gold Waffles are on shelves now at retailers nationwide in 16-oz. bags for $3.99 and 3.5-oz. bags for $2.69.

