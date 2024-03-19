Krispy Kreme is introducing an all-new Spring Minis Collection. Beginning March 19 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new Spring Minis include four flavors with some Easter eggs sprinkled in:

Mini Birds Nest Doughnut made with Cadbury Mini Eggs—a mini Original Glazed Doughnut topped with chocolate buttercream and spring sprinkles, topped with Cadbury Mini Eggs.

Strawberry Egg Doughnut—a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing with yellow and teal drizzles.

Hatching Chick Doughnut—a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in light yellow icing and white nonpareils, finished with chocolate and orange icing.

Robin’s Egg Doughnut—a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in teal icing and daisy sprinkles.

“We’re excited to help our fans ‘hatch happy’ with these all-new Spring Minis—from the first day of Spring through Easter Sunday,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “These bright, beautiful doughnuts are sweet treats for celebrating the season with family and friends.”

Krispy Kreme’s Spring Minis are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the Hatching Chick Doughnut, Strawberry Egg Doughnut, and Robin’s Egg Doughnut, alongside the Original Glazed Doughnut, in a Krispy Kreme 8-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

Learn more about the limited time offer by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/springminis.