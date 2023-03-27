Krispy Kreme is helping fans “share a lil’ sweetness” this spring with new Spring Mini doughnuts.

Available in a custom, 16-count box beginning March 27 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Spring Minis include four sweet and colorful doughnuts inspired by the season’s flowers and baby critters:

The flavors include:

NEW Mini Bouncing Bunny Doughnut: Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a dollop of vanilla flavored buttercreme frosting and two bunny feet sugar pieces.

NEW Mini Diving Duck Doughnut: Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in blue icing, sprinkled with white nonpareils, topped with a dollop of yellow buttercreme frosting and two orange buttercreme duck feet.

NEW Mini Daffodil Doughnut: Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in yellow icing and yellow sanding sugar, topped with a dollop of orange buttercreme frosting and decorated with a yellow icing flower.

Mini Chocolate Iced with Spring Sprinkles Doughnut: Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with spring sprinkles.

“Spring is in the air and our new Spring Minis collection is here, so hop in to share a little sweetness with friends and family all season long,” said Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena.

Krispy Kreme’s Spring Minis are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

Krispy Kreme is also offering an assortment of Spring Minis fresh daily at select grocery stores near Krispy Kreme shops. The 8-count box features Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnuts with Spring Sprinkles, Mini Strawberry Iced Doughnuts with Spring Sprinkles and Mini Original Glazed Doughnuts at many local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern, and more stores. Click here to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Spring Minis by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/springminis.

Krispy Kreme is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.