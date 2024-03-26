Quaker Rice Snacks is joining the pickle-flavored craze with a zesty new addition to its snack lineup that's kind of a "big dill": new Dill Pickle Rice Crisps. A pickle-flavored wave has swept the nation, with nearly 70% of consumers reporting they like or love pickle.

Whether consumers are looking to elevate their snack game, or are simply part of the pickle fandom, Dill Pickle Rice Crisps will fuel their afternoon snacking with 14 grams of whole grains and the popped—never fried—crunchy texture of Quacker Rice Crisps.

The crisps have no high fructose corn syrup or gluten, with low cholesterol per serving, and are available now at retailers nationwide.

PepsiCo (Quaker) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.