On April 10, Whisps is launching Popped: protein-packed poppable snacks made from 100% real cheese, seasoned with even more cheese. Similar to its Cheese Crisps, Popped is made with 100% real cheese, grated and baked into poppable snacks, then seasoned with even more cheese.

Whisps is on a mission to bring real substance to snacking with protein from real cheese. Through its proprietary process, Whisps first ingredient is protein-packed cheese rather than ingredients such as corn, wheat, or other “fillers”. With this latest innovation, Whisps reportedly set out to make the cheesiest cheese snack for people who love cheese, and Popped was born. Whisps Popped Cheese is 100% real cheese, grated and baked into poppable snacks, then seasoned with more cheese for ultimate cheesiness. Each serving delivers 10 grams of protein from real cheese.

“At Whisps, we believe you should nourish yourself and your family with delicious and satiating snacks. Whisps Popped delivers on this promise by transforming 100% real cheese into a snack that’s not only craveable but also delivers 10g protein to keep you fueled,” said John Ghingo, CEO of Whisps. “We have spent years focused on perfecting the art and science of baking cheese into delicious snacks. Whisps Popped is our cheesiest innovation yet, using cheese as both the core ingredients and the additional flavoring. We can’t wait to see what serious cheese snackers think about these new Popped items."

According to an international survey from Kerry, 62% of consumers reach for cheese snacks simply because they find them more exciting. The same survey revealed cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan are the most popular flavors in North America and nearly half surveyed said they also look for creative flavor additions, such as spice.

Cheddar is the most broadly-appealing cheese snack flavor, so naturally, Very Cheddar became the hero flavor for Whisps Popped. In addition to Very Cheddar, Whisps Popped also comes in rich and nutty Perfectly Parmesan as well as spicy and savory Jalapeno Popper.

Whisps Popped provides the same flavor and nutritional benefits that Whisps-lovers have come to expect from the brand over the years: 10 grams of protein from 100% real baked cheese, naturally gluten free, low-carb, low-sugar, and a good source of calcium.

Whisps Popped is now available at Walmart, Walmart.com, Costco, Jewel, and Shaw’s with an MSRP of $5.99 per 3.5-oz. pouch. For more information, visit Whisps.com.