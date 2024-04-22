A wide variety of different flavors of Killer Brownies, including favorites such as Cookie Dough, Original, and Kitchen Sink, will be available through Dot Foods in bulk foodservice slabs, retail-ready, and individually-wrapped packaging. Dot Foods will handle and ship as little as one case of Killer Brownies, allowing industry professionals to diversify their offerings and optimize the supply chain. With weekly deliveries in every market, Dot Foods decreases the time between ordering and delivery, enabling Killer Brownies to be shipped and received within two to four days.

“With the Dot Foods partnership, it is now easy to bring our decadent brownies to more consumers nationwide, with them handling the logistics and leveraging their distribution in the U.S.,” says Mark Budd, director of sales, The Killer Brownie Company. “And, stop by and see us at the Dot Innovations Show this week at booth 2127.”

For information on how to purchase Killer Brownies, contact Mike Budd, director of sales, at mbudd@killerbrownie.com.