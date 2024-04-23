With summer months right around the corner, the makers of the Hormel Gatherings brand are welcoming the season with its all-new, summer-themed Hard Salami & Pepperoni Tray.

“Summer is the perfect time of year for people to get outside and get together,” says Kat Osborne, associate brand manager of the Hormel Gatherings brand. "And what great get-together is complete without something to snack on? Our Hormel Gatherings brand team is dedicated to providing quick-and-convenient snacking options that accommodate any party occasion, and with our new Hard Salami & Pepperoni Tray, consumers can bring the fun to their next summertime soiree.”

Starting in May, the Hormel Gatherings summer-themed Hard Salami & Pepperoni Tray will be available at select retailers nationwide while supplies last.

For more information about the Hormel Gatherings brand, including product information and where to buy, click here.