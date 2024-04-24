Grote Company, maker of food assembly and slicing gear, has acquired ProFab, a food industry conveyor manufacturer, millwright, and process piping supplier and installer based in Springdale, AR.

“Grote Company’s acquisition of ProFab adds to our ever-growing family of brands,” says Bob Grote, CEO of Grote Company. “ProFab’s focus on the poultry industry and suite of services allows us to expand into new markets within the food processing industry. We’re pleased to welcome ProFab to the fold.”

Grote will integrate ProFab into its brands over the next several months; however, the company will remain a standalone operation in Springdale.

According to Grote, each of its strategic purchases has further positioned it as a leading food processing equipment supplier to the world's industrial food market. Recent acquisitions include PFI, Vanmark, Advanced Food Technology, GME International, and Pizzamatic.

