On May 1, Osage Food Products will celebrate its 25th anniversary of offering ingredient solutions and service to the food, beverage and nutrition industry.

The company was founded in 1999 by Bill Dickinson in Washington, Missouri, a small community about an hour west of St. Louis. At the onset of the business, Dickinson and his small team were focused on ingredient trading, offering buy and resell services along with inventory management expertise.

As the business grew, so did the company’s team and services. In 2015, Osage Food Products launched Osage Flavors as part of the Osage family of companies. Osage Flavors combines tradition, innovation, and experience to deliver a wide selection of flavors for any application.

In 2019, Osage Food Products launched branded dairy products, and in 2022, the company launched three branded ingredient lines:

DairyPro : A complete line of milk and whey proteins with a roster of experts to help companies source dairy protein or protein blends.

A complete line of milk and whey proteins with a roster of experts to help companies source dairy protein or protein blends. SolvPro : An extensive range of plant protein blends and a team of plant protein experts with more than 100 years of experience.

An extensive range of plant protein blends and a team of plant protein experts with more than 100 years of experience. SolvSweet: A line of natural sweetener blends uses erythritol, stevia leaf extract, monk fruit extract, chicory root fiber, and natural flavors to deliver exceptional sweetness without the calories or off flavors.

“I’m really proud that over 25 years our business has continually grown, but our values have stayed the same,” says Bill Dickinson, president of Osage Food Products. “We still deliver legendary customer service and conduct our business with honesty and integrity. Plus, we manage to have fun while doing it.”