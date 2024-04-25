Off the heels of Kroma launching its Super Ramen on April 4 (which sold out in an hour), the brand is gearing up to launch its second new product in mid-May, Super Granola.
The Super Granola is a crunchy medley of functional superfoods with whole-body benefits. The granola includes hints of vanilla bean, cinnamon, cardamom, and sea salt, combined with nuts, seeds, berries, rolled oats, and coconut oil. The granola has only 4 g of sugar and is also gluten-free.
The granola's key ingredients include:
- Cashews: Plant-based protein, essential minerals, and heart-healthy unsaturated fats
- Maca: Adaptogen that supports hormone balance, libido, and energy
- Hemp Seeds: Omega-3 fatty acids and minerals support heart health; satiating plant protein with 9/9 essential amino acids
- Goji Berries: Vitamin C and phenolic compounds support immunity and skin health
- Mulberries: Vitamin C supports immunity and skin health; iron promotes energy
- Cinnamon: Active compounds support metabolism and help balance blood sugar
- Coconut: Supports metabolism, blood sugar, and heart health; medium-chain triglycerides boost energy and encourage fat-burning
- Blueberries: One of the best natural sources of antioxidants
- Pumpkin Seeds: Good source of essential minerals; antioxidant flavonoids are shown to be anti-inflammatory
- Pink Himalayan Salt: Essential for multiple biological functions; less processed than regular salt and rich in trace nutrients and minerals