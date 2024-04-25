Off the heels of Kroma launching its Super Ramen on April 4 (which sold out in an hour), the brand is gearing up to launch its second new product in mid-May, Super Granola.

The Super Granola is a crunchy medley of functional superfoods with whole-body benefits. The granola includes hints of vanilla bean, cinnamon, cardamom, and sea salt, combined with nuts, seeds, berries, rolled oats, and coconut oil. The granola has only 4 g of sugar and is also gluten-free.

The granola's key ingredients include: