Off the heels of Kroma launching its Super Ramen on April 4 (which sold out in an hour), the brand is gearing up to launch its second new product in mid-May, Super Granola. 

The Super Granola is a crunchy medley of functional superfoods with whole-body benefits. The granola includes hints of vanilla bean, cinnamon, cardamom, and sea salt, combined with nuts, seeds, berries, rolled oats, and coconut oil. The granola has only 4 g of sugar and is also gluten-free.

The granola's key ingredients include:

  • Cashews: Plant-based protein, essential minerals, and heart-healthy unsaturated fats
  • Maca: Adaptogen that supports hormone balance, libido, and energy
  • Hemp Seeds: Omega-3 fatty acids and minerals support heart health; satiating plant protein with 9/9 essential amino acids
  • Goji Berries: Vitamin C and phenolic compounds support immunity and skin health
  • Mulberries: Vitamin C supports immunity and skin health; iron promotes energy
  • Cinnamon: Active compounds support metabolism and help balance blood sugar
  • Coconut: Supports metabolism, blood sugar, and heart health; medium-chain triglycerides boost energy and encourage fat-burning
  • Blueberries: One of the best natural sources of antioxidants 
  • Pumpkin Seeds: Good source of essential minerals; antioxidant flavonoids are shown to be anti-inflammatory
  • Pink Himalayan Salt: Essential for multiple biological functions; less processed than regular salt and rich in trace nutrients and minerals