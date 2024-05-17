Fun Friday kicks off with Clif Bar launching "The Most Important Ingredient is You" integrated ad campaign, featuring world-renowned Clif athletes such as Frances Tiafoe, Sophia Smith, and Breanna Stewart.

The brand aims to make a deeper personal connection to consumers through the new program, highlighting how its products help fuel individual actions and accomplishments. The creative elements are inspired by interviews with real Clif Bar lovers, who said that while they rely on Clif to fuel them to engage in activities they love, in the end what matters most is the passion to "get out there and try."

With this new campaign, Clif aims to put the individual in the spotlight, stating that people are the ones who turn the energy bar's goodness into greatness. As Frances Tiafoe shares, "The more good you put in, the more great you get out." As part of the campaign, the brand will continue to team up with athletes and nonprofit partners to further advance CLIF's work to support access and equity to the outdoors and sports.

The integrated campaign is rolling out in the U.S. and Canada with video ads on broadcast TV, the TradeDesk, and YouTube, along with social media content on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, influencer activations, and audience-targeted display.

Wonderful Pistachios named "Official Snack" of video game convention/tournament series

Wonderful Pistachios has been named the “Official Snack” of Combo Breaker—the second largest video game convention and tournament series in the U.S. dedicated to competitive fighting games.

As part of the partnership Wonderful Pistachios will engage with an estimated 7,000 in-person attendees and additional online viewers to build awareness of the brand’s No Shells varieties, including its new No Shells Jalapeño Lime flavor.

Held annually since 2015 in the greater Chicago area during Memorial Day Weekend, this year’s event will take place from May 24–26. Attendees can visit the Wonderful Pistachios booth to enjoy samples of No Shells flavors and enter a giveaway to receive a one-year supply of pistachios. Video game fans tuning in to ComboBreaker through its Twitch livestreams will enjoy Wonderful Pistachios’ humorous No Shells advertisements featuring Sheldon the tortoise.

DoubleTree by Hilton Chocolate Chip Cookie, the first food ever baked in space, touches down at Smithsonian

DoubleTree by Hilton made history when its signature, warm chocolate chip cookie became the first-ever food baked in space, in experiments designed to make long-duration space travel more welcoming and hospitable. Now, the famous chocolate chip cookie baked aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has landed at the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

The first-of-its kind experiment in 2019 marked Hilton as the first hospitality company to participate in research aboard the ISS. DoubleTree by Hilton partnered with Zero G Kitchen, creator of appliances for microgravity use in long-duration space flights, and Nanoracks (now part of Voyager Space), a global leader in commercial space exploration to help develop an oven suitable for space travel. After several days of experimentation, the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie earned its distinctive place in space history, sending its signature fresh-baked aroma wafting throughout the Space Station.

In 2020, the DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie returned from orbit for testing by food scientists. The cookie’s journey continued after returning to Earth, as it made its way from the Johnson Space Center to Virginia before finding its new home in an air-tight exhibition box at the National Air and Space Museum.

The space-traveling cookie is currently on display at the Udvar-Hazy Center, located at 14390 Air and Space Museum Parkway, Chantilly, in Fairfax County, Virginia. It will become part of a new exhibit, At Home in Space, anticipated to open at the museum’s new building in Washington, D.C., in 2026. Travelers can sample an original, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie or a DoubleTree allergy-friendly chocolate chip cookie at all U.S. DoubleTree by Hilton locations, including when staying at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sterling – Dulles Airport, less than 15 minutes from the museum.

Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton’s Cookies in Space Initiative here and the history of DoubleTree’s original warm chocolate chip cookie here.