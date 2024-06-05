Mecatherm SAS, a business in automatic production lines and equipment for industrial bakery, pastry, and confectionery products, has announced the appointment of Raymond Nogael as president. He succeeds Olivier Sergent, who continues his duties as president of TMG, the parent company of Mecatherm, ABI, and MaMaTa. Nogael will also stay president of Mecatherm North America.

As president of Mecatherm, Nogael will be responsible for pursuing Mecatherm's development strategy, based on the following pillars: innovation, operational excellence, excellence in customer relations, sustainable development, and the management of talent and knowledge within the company.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and thank Olivier Sergent and Unigrains for their confidence," says Nogael. "Olivier has worked tirelessly to promote the excellence of Mecatherm's savoir-faire internationally. This new governance demonstrates our ambition to pursue our development. Drawing on the expertise of our teams, I will be committed to furthering Mecatherm's transformation, with the aim of growing as a solid, responsible company and strengthening our position as a key partner for industrial customers in the food industry.”

Nogael is a graduate of IPAG Business School and the University of Westminster and holds a diploma in Executive Management from INSEAD. Throughout his career, he has held numerous marketing and sales positions. He began his career at ArvinMeritor, where he notably held the position of sales and marketing director Europe before joining CNH Industrial (FIAT Group) as senior marketing and communication director EMEA.

He joined TMG in 2015 as marketing and business development director and member of the Executive Committee. He initiated the creation and development of the “services” subsidiaries in Atlanta and Toronto and played an active role in the successful integration of ABI. Nogael became president of Mecatherm North America in 2022, and in 2023, he completed his role becoming responsible for sales and sustainable development at the TMG Group level.

“The time has come to prepare the Group for a new page in its history," notes Sergent. "Raymond has demonstrated great capacity for entrepreneurship, for listening to our customers and for uniting teams. I will enthusiastically give him my full support for the success of his new mandate. I am convinced that, under his leadership, the Group will continue to flourish to better serve the industrial bakery sector, which is destined for a promising future, and as Mecatherm celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The company has tremendous potential for innovation and passion.”

"In the face of numerous exogenous crises, Mecatherm has clearly demonstrated its resilience," concludes Maxime Vandoni, deputy CEO of Ungrains, Europe's agri-food investor and majority shareholder of TMG-Mecatherm since 2018. "Its performance and results are the fruit of the efforts by teams at all levels of the company. Raymond's nomination signals strategic continuity and comes at a time when the Group's positive commercial dynamic is being confirmed, offering encouraging perspectives for 2024 and beyond. I would like to thank Olivier for his commitment and dedication to Mecatherm, which he has worked hard to develop and grow over the years, and now including through this evolution.”

