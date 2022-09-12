Raymond Nogael, vice president marketing and business development of the TMG group, has been entrusted with the management of MECATHERM North America with immediate effect. MECATHERM has been part of the TMG group since 2018.

Nogael has worked within the group for the past eight years and assumes the function of president of MECATHERM North America in addition to his current position. In this context, he oversees the development of MECATHERM in the U.S., which has had an office in Atlanta since 2019, and in Canada where an office in Toronto will soon be opened. Nogael will be based in Toronto and will report directly to Olivier Sergent, president of TMG.

The appointment of Raymond Nogael as head of MECATHERM North America is part of MECATHERM's development strategy across the Atlantic, where the designer of automatic production lines for bakers and industrial bakery facilities aims to increase its presence by being closer to its American and Canadian customers. This appointment will also allow MECATHERM to work more closely with its sister company ABI, acquired by the TMG group in 2021. TMG group’s commercial and marketing development is overseen by Raymond Nogael in his capacity as vice president global marketing and business development of the TMG group. The two companies have complementary know-how and are developing combined offers to better serve the bakery industry.

Raymond Nogael holds a master’s in business. During his career he has held various marketing and sales positions. He began his career at ArvinMeritor where he held the position of sales and marketing director Europe before joining CNH Industrial (FIAT Group) as senior marketing and communications director EMEA. He joined MECATHERM in 2015 as marketing and business development director and member of the executive committee, before becoming vice president global marketing and business development of TMG when MECATHERM was incorporated into the TMG group.

“It is an honor to lead MECATHERM North America as we seek to accelerate our business in this region. The success and experience of our customers and partners are at the heart of everything we do. Our entire team is committed to providing solutions and services to the bakery industries we serve. I'm optimistic about what we're going to achieve in the United States and Canada," said Nogael.