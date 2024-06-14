Mission-driven, clean-label snack brand B.T.R. Nation is expanding: it has launched a superfood protein bar in collaboration with Blue Bottle Coffee. B.T.R. also announced retail expansion in 35+ Costco locations across the Southeast, plus Puerto Rico, and is gearing up to drop in Thrive Market.

Details of B.T.R.’s retail footprint expansion include:

B.T.R. x Blue Bottle Spiced Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Superfood Protein Bar—available now across Blue Bottle Coffee locations nationally, this co-branded bar builds on founder Ashley Nickelsen’s mission to bring nutritious snacks to where consumers are.

B.T.R. x Costco Southeast—As of June 8, B.T.R. NATION is available in 35+ Costco locations across the Southeast ( including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Puerto Rico). Nickelsen created an exclusive SKU for Costco: a 16-count package of B.T.R.’s Superfood Nut Butter Cinnamon Cookie Dough Bars, retailing for $16.99.

B.T.R. x Thrive Market—Launching June 15, B.T.R. is debuting on Thrive Market, offering an 8-count variety pack of its Superfood Nut Butter Cups and Superfood Snack Bars.

Nickelson created B.T.R. Nation after watching both of her parents battle rare forms of cancer and seeing endless snacks that claimed to be “better-for-you” in the hospital. She set out on a mission to create clean, transparent snacks that are readily available, with 100% real ingredients, including no added sugar, no sugar alcohols, and no stevia.

