Company: Palermo Villa, Inc.

Website: www.palermospizza.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Fire up the grill—wait, turn on the oven! Two Wisconsin-based companies, Palermo Villa, Inc. and Johnsonville, have collaborated to create a pizza Wisconsinites have only dreamed of until now—the new Screamin’ Sicilian Johnsonville Brat, Pepper & Onion Pizza.

“As a family-owned, Wisconsin based company, we’re always game for new opportunities that offer our customers new and exciting flavors and products,” said Craig Yoder, a Johnsonville Foodservice senior product marketing manager. “We’re delighted to partner with another family-owned, Wisconsin-based company in Palermo’s to provide a high-quality product that we think customers will truly enjoy.”

The new premium, craft pizza is loaded with slices of Johnsonville brats, fire roasted onions, red and green peppers, whole milk mozzarella cheese, and secret recipe tomato sauce atop Screamin’ Sicilian’s medium thickness, buttery, stone fired crust.

“We are always looking for new ways to innovate and to push the boundaries of what pizza looks like. Putting Johnsonville brats on our pizza and creating the classic flavors of grilling out seemed like a perfectly Wisconsin thing to do,” said Nick Fallucca, chief product & innovation officer for Palermo Villa, Inc.

Screamin’ Sicilian is also releasing another flavor to its multi-serve line up called Brazen Buffalo. Brazen Buffalo has buffalo style spiced chicken, strips of bacon, whole milk mozzarella cheese, white cheddar cheese, and spicy buffalo-style sauce atop a medium thickness, buttery, stone fired crust.

Both new pizzas have a suggested retail price of $8.99 and can be found at the following retail locations: Berkot’s, Festival Foods, Food City, Piggly Wiggly, Meijer, Sendik’s, Sunset Foods, Woodman’s, Wegmans and select Kroger banners.