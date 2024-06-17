Nestlé's DiGiorno is joining forces with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters July 26, for what can only be described as a "chaotic good" cinematic universe takeover.

DiGiorno is unveiling new, limited-edition pizzas that are inspired by Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine and will take over the frozen aisle at retailers nationwide starting this month. The pies come in four DiGiorno Classic Crust Pizza varieties:

The Wade Special : A sweet and salty combo not just for mercs, made with pineapple and black olives to pay homage to Wade Wilson’s pizza in the first movie.

: A sweet and salty combo not just for mercs, made with pineapple and black olives to pay homage to Wade Wilson’s pizza in the first movie. Gimme Chimi : A chimichanga-inspired pizza that is a fiesta for consumers' tastebuds, per the brand, and topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

: A chimichanga-inspired pizza that is a fiesta for consumers' tastebuds, per the brand, and topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Spicy Wolvie Pie : Crafted with Wolverine and other meat lovers in mind, this pie is stacked with pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon.

: Crafted with Wolverine and other meat lovers in mind, this pie is stacked with pepperoni, chorizo, and bacon. Maximum Pep: Made with maximum flavor and zero regrets—just like Deadpool’s decisions—Maximum Pep is piled high with sliced and diced pepperoni.

Every flavor (except for the Spicy Wolvie Pie) comes with a back-of-the-box bonus: a cut-out Deadpool mask so fans can cosplay as the Merc with a Mouth while their pizza bakes. The Wade Special, Gimme Chimi, Spicy Wolvie Pie, and Maximum Pep pizza varieties have an SRP of $6.49 (prices may vary by retailer).

“DiGiorno is always looking for ways to tap into mainstream culture by pushing culinary boundaries through unique innovations and flavors, from our recent Thanksgiving Pizza to our all-onion ‘cry-pie,’ and we are now introducing our latest, most chaotic pies yet,” says Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. “This summer, we’re taking it up a notch by teaming up with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine to create limited-edition pizzas that fans won’t want to miss—so we encourage fans to get them while they can.”

"Stakes for a slice of the pie" sweepstakes

In the pizza universe, DiGiorno wants everyone to be a winner (well, sort of). From June 17 to August 26, movie fans and pizza stans can visit DiGiorno.com/deadpoolandwolverine to enter for a chance to win a variety of different prizes. Here is how it’s sliced up:

Pizza party in La La Land : DiGiorno will fly one winner and their best bub to La La Land (aka Los Angeles) for the ultimate trip of a regenerative lifetime. From a private chef whipping up the mouthwatering DiGiorno limited edition pizzas to a stunt masterclass where the winner will learn slick katana combat moves—this experience is out of this universe.

: DiGiorno will fly one winner and their best bub to La La Land (aka Los Angeles) for the ultimate trip of a regenerative lifetime. From a private chef whipping up the mouthwatering DiGiorno limited edition pizzas to a stunt masterclass where the winner will learn slick katana combat moves—this experience is out of this universe. Merc merch : Not only will fans want to get their hands on the brand's limited-edition gear, but collectible swag will also be almost as hot as a fresh, out of the oven DiGiorno pizza.

: Not only will fans want to get their hands on the brand's limited-edition gear, but collectible swag will also be almost as hot as a fresh, out of the oven DiGiorno pizza. Fandango movie tickets: Tickets to see Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters July 26.

“No matter if you are a die-hard pizza stan or movie fan, consumers are constantly on the hunt for unique and bold ways to engage with brands they love, so we wanted to show up big with a movie collab that fits just like a glove (or mask),” Holowiak adds.

“We’re thrilled teaming up with DiGiorno in support of Deadpool & Wolverine," says Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, partnership management and operations, Marvel. “They’re bringing the heat with a robust media campaign tied to character-inspired pizzas and our fans will have plenty to feast on ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 26.”

The limited-edition pizzas aren’t the last consumers will see of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine and DiGiorno, as the brand will be debuting a special packaging takeover of DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Ultimate Pepperoni and Four Cheese soon.

DiGiorno has also built a marketing multiverse of its own to ensure fans can experience the collaborative campaign with content that spans across digital, social, as well as a new television commercial, “Hot & Steamy,” featuring a "ménage a za"-—just Deadpool, DiGiorno, and a lot of spicy chaos, that will run across TV, digital, and social.

Nestlé S.A. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.