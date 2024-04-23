Partake, the allergy-friendly snack brand, has teamed up with Marvel for another cookie collaboration that will be sure to "save the day." Together, they’re launching Crunchy Super Hero Sprinkle Mini Cookie Snack Packs, inspired by Disney’s Spidey & his Amazing Friends family-friendly series.

Filled with red and blue sprinkles, infused with vanilla and a satisfying crunch in every bite, these heroic cookies are free of the top 9 allergens and are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

The cookies can be found for $8.99 at Whole Foods Markets nationwide, and each box contains ten individually wrapped snack packs.

