Pilgrim’s, one of America’s largest poultry producers, is introducing a flavor-forward new line that puts top consumer cravings in a nugget. Following the brand’s launch during the pandemic to fulfill a need amidst supply chain woes, Pilgrim’s is unveiling a new brand identity, flavor-packed product portfolio, and original song and music video.

Chicken nuggets represent over 40% of the frozen cooked chicken market, yet the grocery store aisle is lacking variety, with 97% of all new nugget products just being changes in pack sizes, according to Circana 2023 research. Pilgrim’s is embarking on its mission to liven up mealtime with this new lineup, featuring unique sizes and flavors including Pilgrim’s Ultimate Nuggets, Pilgrim’s Loaded Nuggets, and Pilgrim’s Mini Nuggets.

“Today’s consumer does not want to eat boring chicken, but the lack of variety in the frozen chicken aisle has left them with dry, bland, and forgettable options. At Pilgrim’s, we’re combating chicken monotony by reimagining what chicken nuggets can be,” said Sergio Nahuz, president prepared foods and CMO at Pilgrim's U.S. “Our new brand is bold and imaginative with nuggets that put taste at the forefront, because we’re not chicken about chicken. We’re packing a punch of flavor and excitement, so you can enjoy the taste you love without leaving the house, it’s time to elevate your at-home dining experience ... ”

Pilgrim’s is flying the coop of traditional chicken advertising with bold new packaging designed by Jones Knowles Ritchie and the brand’s first-ever original song, “Put It In A Nugget,” developed in partnership with independent creative agency Terry & Sandy. Centered around the brand’s new platform that aims to take the boredom out of chicken, this song is accompanied by a high-octane anthem video spotlighting Pilgrim’s new products.

About the new flavors:

Pilgrim’s Loaded Nuggets: Available in Chicken Pot Pie and Cheesy Jalapeno, Pilgrim's new-to-market product puts some of America’s favorite flavors into a snackable bite.

Pilgrim’s Mini Nuggets: Mini nuggets are a poppable treat that can flex between dinner time and snack time and are available in three flavors: Zesty Ranch, Buttery and Original.

