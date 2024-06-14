For the first time ever, Hooters has introduced a line of frozen appetizers and snacks, allowing consumers to bring the taste of Hooters home. Available at Publix Super Markets nationwide, these four new frozen products give fans the opportunity to have Hooters’ world-famous food at their fingertips.

Hooters has licensed a selection of wing and boneless chicken styles, complete with Hooters’ signature breading and sauces. These products include:

BBQ Smoked Wings: Smoked chicken wings basted in a rich, smoky BBQ sauce

Dry Rub Smoked Wings: Smoked chicken wings basted in a bold Texas-style BBQ rub

Buffalo Style Boneless Wingz and Popcorn Chicken: Breaded chicken in a tangy buffalo style sauce

Hooters’ licensed food partner, Golden West Food Group, will launch the first four offerings in the frozen food section of Publix Super Markets, one of the largest supermarket chains in the U.S., with 1,376 stores in eight states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Publix Super Markets and its Instacart affiliates will offer the four consumer packaged products for in-store shopping and local delivery. These items can be easily heated in home ovens or air fryers to replicate several favorite dishes of the restaurant experience, per Hooters. The suggested retail price of each product, ranging from 12-oz. to 16-oz., varies from $7.49 to $8.99.

“Whether it’s an easy meal at home, or planning food on the go, consumers now have another way to enjoy the world-famous taste of Hooters, with these new frozen appetizers and snacks,” says Hooters of America CMO Bruce Skala.

Additional retail chains are expected to distribute Hooters’ frozen appetizers and snacks later this year, with a total of eight branded licensed products anticipated to be available by the end of the year.

