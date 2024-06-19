Bakery manufacturer Rise Baking Company announced it has acquired Worcester, MA-based Table Talk Pies, Inc.

Making freshly baked pies since 1924, family-owned Table Talk is a full-line pie producer, specializing in 4-inch snack pies and 8-inch to 10-inch dessert pies.

Table Talk President Isaac Long says: "Rise's commitment to innovation and uncompromising quality aligns perfectly with Table Talk's values, making this a win-win opportunity that sets Table Talk up for success going forward. We're excited to bring our century of experience and expertise in the pie industry to the Rise platform, joining its trusted brands in delivering exceptional quality and continued growth. We remain committed to our customers, the partnerships we've built, and driving innovation in the category together."

A portfolio company of the private equity firm Olympus Partners, Rise is a provider of premium cookies, icings, cakes, pies, muffins, brownies, dessert bars, artisan breads, and flatbreads in North America to retail bakeries, foodservice operators, and distributors.

"We're excited to welcome Table Talk and its employees to the Rise team," says Brian Zellmer, CEO of the Minneapolis-based Rise Baking Company. "As our second pie acquisition, we're eager to grow our slice of the pie industry, unlocking new possibilities while preserving the valued heritage of the Table Talk brand."

Already under the Rise umbrella are the trusted brands Brill, South Coast Baking, Best Maid Cookie Company, Henry & Henry, New French Bakery, Bakestone Brothers, and Karp's. With the Table Talk acquisition, the combined business will now have 20 Rise Baking Company manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada with an estimated 3,700 total employees.

"We're thrilled to see Rise grow in the pie category, continuing to expand their offerings to better serve their customer base," says Mike Horgan, partner at Olympus Partners. "The Rise team continues to demonstrate an exceptional ability to create and implement business strategies that grow their existing and newly acquired brands."

The Olympus team includes Mike Horgan, Jim Conroy, Griffin Barstis, Sid Ahuja, and Marty Durkin. Olympus was represented during the acquisition by Matt Goulding and Cameron Leishman from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

