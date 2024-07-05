Nuseed, a global seed innovator that develops renewable and traceable sources of plant-based nutrition for supplement, food, and beverage brands, will be showcasing its canola-based omega-3 ingredient at the IFT FIRST trade show, July 15–17 in Chicago.

Nutriterra is the first plant-based source of total omega-3 nutrition, including docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Historically, DHA and EPA have only been available in marine sources, including fish and algae. As consumer interest in taking omega-3 supplements for the brain, eye, and cardiovascular benefits has increased, it has become unsustainable to source the vital nutrient from the world’s oceans—with 35% of wild fish stocks already overfished. Many consumers also seek omega-3 alternatives that align with plant-based diets, are allergen-free, or that don’t feature a fishy taste or aroma.

“Eight out of 10 people don’t get enough omega-3s, and more accessible and sustainable sources are needed to meet human health demand and consumer expectations while protecting our oceans for future generations,” says Justin White, Nutriterra global nutrition lead. “Nuseed Omega- 3 Canola, the source plant for Nutriterra, could double the global supply of DHA on less than 5% of current acreage producing the crop.”

Nutriterra's source of seven long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, including DHA, EPA, and ALA, is developed through a process that transfers the omega-3-producing capabilities of microalgae into canola. The ingredient is available in oil and powder formats and can be incorporated into supplement, food, and beverage applications, allowing for substantial on-pack claims.

IFT FIRST attendees can learn more about Nutriterra by attending Nuseed’s “Nutriterra: Transforming Omega-3 Nutrition with Groundbreaking DHA Canola Oil” Taste of Science presentation on July 16 at 3:30 pm in booth 5212, as well as try the ingredient in a vegan DHA and vitamin D gummy in Nuseed’s booth (#3720). More information can be found at nutriterraomega3.com.

