Renewal Mill, an upcycled ingredients supplier, will be debuting a 100% upcycled, total flour replacement blend at the annual IFT FIRST conference July 16–19 in Chicago, at booth #S3471CA.

Since winning the IFT NEXT Future Food Disruptor of the Year award in 2018, Renewal Mill reportedly has been first to market with its line of high-fiber, gluten-free flours upcycled from food manufacturing byproducts like okara (soy bean pulp), oat milk pulp, and corn fines. With its newest ingredient innovation, the company has combined its individual upcycled ingredients into a proprietary flour blend that can be used as the sole flour in recipes and formulations. Functionally, the flour called RenewALL 100% Upcycled Blend, can substitute for all of the all-purpose (AP) flour in a formulation or all of a conventional alternative gluten-free flour blend.



Unlike Renewal Mill’s popular 1-to-1 Gluten-Free Blend, which is made from a blend of upcycled okara flour plus rice flours and starches, RenewALL 100% Blend is 100% upcycled. According to the company, this is a game changer for R&D professionals and IFT members whose formulations now only have to incorporate 10% of RenewALL 100% Upcycled Blend to achieve Upcycled CertifiedⓉ status from the Upcycled Food Association. This is said to lower the barrier to entry and make upcycled product development significantly easier.

From a nutritional perspective, RenewALL 100% Upcycled Blend reportedly offers more fiber and protein per serving than whole wheat flour, without the whole wheat taste. It is a neutral-tasting, pale tan flour that produces a golden tan crumb in applications like cakes, cookies, muffins, and crackers. “This blend is truly revolutionary,” says Renewal Mill’s R&D chef, Alice Medrich. “RenewALL 100% Upcycled Blend will shorten product development timelines and allow the industry to get more upcycled products into the market faster. It’s the holy grail, both simple to use and delicious.”



Renewal Mill will sell RenewALL 100% Upcycled Blend in 25-pound bulk bags, and samples will be available for IFT FIRST attendees at booth S3471CA. R&D professionals not attending the show can request samples of the new flour by contacting Renewal Mill via their website here.