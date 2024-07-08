NutraEx Food, Inc., a supplier of natural sweeteners, has launched BI-Sugar, a new plug & play sweetener solution that inhibits the digestion of sugar.

BI-Sugar is produced by NutraEx using its patented dry-embedding technology, which bonds L-arabinose to regular sugar (sucrose) and another natural sweetener, such as stevia or monk fruit. Not only does BI-Sugar enable the reduction of calories from sucrose, but research has also shown that L-arabinose functions as a glycemic inhibitor, delaying and partially blocking the conversion of sucrose into glucose and fructose.

This action means that replacing ordinary sugar with BI-Sugar could help to prevent the blood sugar spike typically associated with sucrose intake. In turn, this could result in longer-lasting energy and support the maintenance of a healthy weight, at a time when GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic have elevated public discussion and awareness about the biological mechanisms that cause conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

In total, BI-Sugar offers four compelling benefits: optimal sweetness, calorie reduction, sugar blocking, and reduced costs. It is versatile and can be used across various product categories, including beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy, and dietary supplements. BI-Sugar performs the Maillard reaction to produce delightful caramel notes, a feature that is limited in other sugar-reduction solutions. Furthermore, it is made from all natural ingredients that are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) in the U.S., removing any regulatory barriers to its use in food and beverage formulations.

NutraEx will present BI-Sugar at the upcoming IFT First Expo, at Booth 3502. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample sugar cookies made with BI-Sugar in a blind taste test.

Harvey Martens, co-founder and chief marketing officer at NutraEx, states: “BI-Sugar is not just another sweetener. It is a highly functional solution that will empower food and beverage manufacturers to take their sugar reduction strategies to a new level and set them apart in a highly competitive market. Furthermore, our unique embedding process means the ingredients in BI-Sugar work together in synergy for perfectly balanced, bright clean sweetness. With embedding, there is also no separation or settling of different volume density ingredients during storage, transportation, or handling by machinery.”

NutraEx sources L-arabinose from China-based Healtang Biotech Co. Ltd, a global leader in L-arabinose production, under an exclusive distribution agreement. The sweetener is extensively used in the Chinese food and beverage sector, where it is favored by consumers for its ability to mitigate the glycemic impact of sugar.

Fred Bai, general manager at Healtang, comments: “L-arabinose has already seen tremendous success in China, and we are confident BI-Sugar will be equally popular in the US. Just 5% of L-arabinose can lower the glycemic index of regular sugar, highlighting its vast potential as a cost-effective tool in any food company’s sugar reduction strategy.”

