Fresh Hemp Foods (owner of hemp foods producer Manitoba Harvest) has announced the expansion of its wellness foods product offerings with the acquisition of The Humble Seed. The Humble Seed, a better-for-you snack brand founded in the U.S. in 2022, offers a range of seed-based crackers made with six super seeds, including hemp.

Currently sold through major national retailers (including Sprouts, HEB, Fresh Thyme, The Fresh Market, HyVee, and Amazon), The Humble Seed seed-based crackers are grain-free, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified, and come in three flavors: Sea Salt, Garlic Herb, and Everything.

Jared Simon, president of Manitoba Harvest, says, “We are excited to integrate The Humble Seed brand into our line of products and our manufacturing infrastructure, robust distribution network, sales and marketing. The Humble Seed will now join Manitoba Harvest, the leading global hemp food brand, to further our goal of educating consumers on the power of hemp and other super seeds. Seeds are often tiny, but mighty, and pack a punch in terms of plant-based protein and healthful omega-3 fatty acids.”

Sarah Meis, co-founder of The Humble Seed, comments, “We launched The Humble Seed with the vision of harnessing the power of seeds to make healthier snack foods. Fresh Hemp Foods, LTD. is an industry leader in this space, and we are excited to see The Humble Seed grow under their leadership.”

The company expects to introduce and expand The Humble Seed brand of products across grocery stores and e-commerce outlets nationwide.

Related: Better With Buckwheat launches into Whole Foods Market



