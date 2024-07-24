Celebrity Chef Joe Sasto from Bravo’s Top Chef and The Food Network has officially launched Tantos, a puffed pasta chip seasoned with classic Italian-American flavorings, in four flavors: Marinara, Cacio e Pepe, Pesto, and Classico.

“I come from a big Italian family, and anyone who knows me knows my favorite things to eat are pasta and nachos,” says Sasto, creator and founder, Tantos. “When I first created Tantos, it was a bit of a happy accident. I've spent several years perfecting each flavorful recipe to represent the classic pasta dishes my mother taught me how to make, just in a new and modern way.”

The brand name “Tantos” was inspired by the Italian expression “Tantos Si,” which roughly means “so much yes.” This indulgent-ish pasta chip was made for those who want to say yes to life. Made with flour and water, then fried in oil and seasoned with Italian spices, Tantos is the original puffed pasta chip. Unlike other brands that use wheat flour alternatives as their base, Tantos honors pasta’s original ingredients.

“We’re excited to revolutionize the snack industry with our original pasta chip,” says Sean Knecht, CEO, Tantos. “Tantos is made for the culinary curious consumer who also appreciates pairing high-brow tastes with low-brow moments. Tantos gives you a piece of affordable luxury meant for life’s everyday occasions.”

Tantos is priced at $2.99 for a 1-oz. bag and $6.99 for a 4-oz. bag, and is now available nationwide via the Tantos website, Amazon, and select grocery stores. The pasta chips will also be available for a limited time at Pop Up Grocer in New York between July and September. Those interested in wholesale orders can connect with Faire and Pod Foods.

