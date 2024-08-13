Genio Della Pizza, the frozen pizza line from famed chef Anthony Mangieri of the critically acclaimed Una Pizza Napoletana in NYC, is launching an Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, now available nationwide.

Launching on August 5, Genio’s Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is handmade in Italy using carefully sourced ingredients such as locally grown tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, hand torn Ligurian basil, and uncured pepperoni. Made without preservatives or artificial flavorings, and sliced fresh on every pizza, Genio’s pepperoni is crafted using only salt and natural methods. Like all Genio pizzas, each one is hand-stretched, 24-hour-risen, and wood-fire-baked. Lastly, the pizzas are cooked in wood fired ovens with a blend of oak and beech wood from local Italian farms.

The Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is launching exclusively with GoPuff through October, and will then be available at markets such as Whole Foods (Northeast and North Atlantic regions) and GoldBelly.

Mangieri is a pioneer of Neapolitan style pizza in the U.S. and his restaurant, Una Pizza Napoletana, was ranked #1 pizza in the world on Italy’s prestigious 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 ranking and #1 in the U.S. in 2023. He has consistently received rave reviews from top critics at The New York Times, New York Magazine, The San Francisco Chronicle and more. Three years ago, he sought out to bring high quality pizza that is handmade in Italy, wood-fire baked, and made with natural Italian ingredients such as Italian plum tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and Italian oregano, to consumers nationwide. After working to create the perfect frozen pizza, Genio Della Pizza launched last year with national distribution, and includes four pizzas: Margherita, The Bianca, The Broccoli Rabe, and now Uncured Pepperoni.

Related: Chef Anthony Mangieri debuts frozen pizza line, Genio Della Pizza