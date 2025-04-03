IngredientsIndustry NewsNew IngredientsIngredient BriefsPizza

Margherita debuts Jalapeno Pepperoni pizza for foodservice

Data shows menu mentions of jalapeno and pizza increasing 18% over the past year.

By SF&WB Staff
Jalapeno Pepperoni pizza

Courtesy of Smithfield Foods Inc.

April 3, 2025

Margherita, a supplier of specialty Italian meats from Smithfield Culinary, is introducing Jalapeno Pepperoni for foodservice operators.

The new Jalapeno Pepperoni is the brand's latest addition to its pork product lineup. While pepperoni continues to top the list as America's most popular pizza topping, diners are increasingly seeking bold flavors and sensory excitement. According to Datassential, one in four U.S. restaurants offer jalapenos as a pizza topping, with menu mentions of jalapeno and pizza increasing 18% over the past year. 

"Today's diners enjoy experimenting with bold and unexpected flavor profiles while still appreciating familiar ingredients," says Edward Wayda, marketing director for Smithfield Culinary. "Our new Jalapeno Pepperoni enables operators to effortlessly tap into this demand, providing them with an approachable yet surprising ready-to-use ingredient."

Related: Innovative pizza toppings spark curiosity among consumers

This article was originally posted on www.provisioneronline.com.
foodservice jalapeno pepperoni

