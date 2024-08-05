Feel Good Foods, a gluten-free frozen comfort food brand, has announced availability of its Jalapeno Bites, now available at Costco stores in the Bay Area.

The launch of Feel Good Foods' Jalapeno Bites in Costco location across the Bay Area highlights the brand's dedication to providing craveable frozen foods that cater to a variety of preferences and lifestyles. These bites are gluten-free and crafted without any artificial flavors, featuring real mozzarella cheese. The brand-new Bites come in a two-pound package.

Feel Good Foods is a gluten-free brand led by COO and founder Vanessa Phillips, and it offers a range of better-for-you frozen snacks, including pizza bites, mozzarella sticks, bagels, and burritos.

