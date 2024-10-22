Feel Good Foods has launched its new Gluten-Free Chicken Soup Dumplings. Certified gluten-free, the dumplings feature a rice flour blend wrapper that reportedly deliver the texture of traditional dumplings. The dumplings are filled with a mix of chicken, savory broth, scallions, and ginger, and include no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

The snack comes in its own microwaveable steamer tray and are ready in three minutes. They are available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Ahold Delhaize locations, expanding Feel Good Foods' gluten-free offerings to an even wider audience.

The demand for ethnic and Asian frozen foods continues to rise. According to SPINS data for the 52 weeks ending September 8, 2024, soup dumplings have experienced a year-over-year growth of 233%, driven by expanded distribution. The overall Asian food category has grown by 0.6%, with natural and specialty Asian foods seeing an impressive increase of 33.0%.

The launch of Feel Good Foods' Soup Dumplings underscores the brand’s dedication to offering frozen foods with simple ingredients.

"We're excited to introduce our gluten-free soup dumplings—an innovative option that’s never been available before! Now, everyone can savor the deliciousness of this popular restaurant dish right at home," says Vanessa Phillips, founder of Feel Good Foods. “These dumplings are a testament to our commitment to providing simple, delicious food that can be enjoyed by everyone."

