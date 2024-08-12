Krispy Kreme is falling into Pumpkin Spice Season by returning a classic combo of pumpkin spice delights, including its Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Available at participating shops for a limited time, the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is among Krispy Kreme’s most anticipated seasonal offerings: glazed, old fashioned, and a combination of crumbly cake and pumpkin spice flavor. The doughnut can be purchased individually and as a specialty dozen.

“It’s August and we’re all ready for pumpkin spice, somehow. So, we’re bringing back the classics you’re craving,” says Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer. “Our fans want their Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Latte right now, and we’re here for it. Stay tuned though, we’re not done spicing up the season.”

Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme six-pack delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

