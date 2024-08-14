Palermo Villa, Inc. recently launched a new Detroit Style Pizza under its Screamin’ Sicilian Pizza brand.

The new pizzas come in a bakeable tray to achieve caramelized cheesy edges and a light and airy crust that Detroit style pizzas are known for. They are made with Screamin’ Sicilian's secret recipe tomato sauce and piled high with premium ingredients like traditional Screamin’ Sicilian pies.

“We’re excited about our latest pizza creation—Screamin' Sicilian Detroit Style. We worked hard to perfect the light, airy crust that bakes in the included pan. We ensured that the edges would get that caramelized edge that Detroit style pizzas are known for and of course we overtopped it with premium craft ingredients like we do with all of our Screamin’ Sicilian pizzas," says Nick Fallucc, chief product and innovation officer for Palermo Villa, Inc. “This is an indulgent pizza that will satisfy your craving for a Detroit style deep dish pizza, but with the convenience of baking it at home.”

Screamin’ Sicilian Detroit Style Pizzas are available in four varieties: Cheese, Pepperoni, Supreme, and Multi-Meat. They can be found at select retailers including Ahold, Bashas, Food City, Harris Teeter, AWG, Jewel, Pick ‘n Save, Sendik’s, Woodman’s, Festival Foods, and Piggly Wiggly for a suggested retail price of $10.99.

