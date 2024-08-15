With new research indicating a rapidly evolving health and weight management landscape, IFF is working to extend its range of solutions for the nutrition-conscious consumer.

IFF currently offers a range of products that can help manufacturers support consumers on their weight management journeys. In addition to studying consumers’ needs in this landscape, the company is now partnering with experts in nutrition, metabolic health, and obesity to create new concepts to meet the growing demand for tasty and nutrient-dense options.

“We believe IFF technologies and expertise in nutrition science are best positioned to co-create with our customers to offer new products and formulations that win in the marketplace and help consumers achieve and maintain a healthy and sustainable lifestyle,” said Erik Fyrwald, IFF chief executive officer. “Consumers increasingly want nutritious choices that fit their weight management journeys but offer the best quality and flavor.”

Social listening research by IFF shows that conversations around developing a healthier relationship with food grew by 242 percent in the U.S., while conversations about mindful eating grew by 190 percent globally in the last year1.

Further results have shown that conversations related to anti-obesity medications (AOMs) have increased in volume by 48 percent but decreased in sentiment by 11 percent, suggesting that consumers are interested but less receptive to the idea of taking AOMs1. Meanwhile, the number of consumers trying to consume protein is rising rapidly—from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 20242.

Anti-obesity medications reduce appetite and help people feel fuller for longer. An estimated 7% of American adults (24 million people) will be on an AOM by 2035, according to study conducted by Mattson. 92 percent of Americans taking AOMs were eating less, with overall consumption dropping by as much as 1000 calories a day3. The use of AOMs has allowed consumers to prioritize healthier choices. They are commonly advised to focus on nutrient density, increasing protein and fiber intake and reducing calories by avoiding sugary beverages and alcohol4.

With demand for healthier and high-protein options set to accelerate, IFF is committed to enhance the existing suite of solutions for healthier, flavorful, and nutrient-dense products which include:

Proteins – a broad portfolio of proteins from different sources. IFF protein solutions are designed to deliver great taste and texture with high-quality nutrition and sustainability benefits. High-quality proteins have been shown to increase satiety and help maintain muscle mass on a calorie-restricted diet.

Flavors – a suite of high impact top notes and consumer-preferred tonalities to make every sip and mouthful a genuine sensorial delight. IFF Flavorfit modulation technologies enable creation of healthier products with natural flavors, supporting manufacturers by improving perception in sweetness and saltiness, enhancing mouthfeel and masking undesirable off-notes like bitterness. IFF Flavorfit can also bring juiciness and freshness to applications like healthier protein bars and help in reducing the dryness.

Fiber – Litesse fiber solutions offer great functionality for healthy weight management in formats like powders, beverages, bars and gummies. Litesse Ultra can support metabolic health and help manage weight by promoting satiety and controlling overall appetite and caloric intake. Additionally, in combination with the probiotic Howaru B420, it can further help to control fat mass and increase lean body mass.

Manufacturers can now tap into a world of possibilities with IFF, by co-creating innovative food and beverage solutions to support consumers as they strive to achieve and maintain a healthier weight. With the IFF Product Design AR Experience, it allows companies to experiment with ingredients, explore technologies, and build their own concepts, ranging from healthy baked goods and snack bars to gourmet dishes: iffapps.com/product-design.

