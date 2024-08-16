Backer’s Potato Chip Company is a family business started in 1931 by Grandma and Grandpa Backer on the bank of Hillers Creek in Callaway County, MO. They started out before electricity existed, peeling and slicing potatoes by hand and cooking them in a 16-inch doughnut kettle, a few pounds at a time.

Now in its 93rd year and run by the second and third generations of the Backer family, the company ships chips across the U.S. and into Canada and Mexico. Backer’s produces several types of branded and private-label potato chips.

Backer’s chips are gluten-free, vegan, and made with all-natural, high-quality ingredients like fresh sunflower oil.

The challenge

Backer’s processes 7,000 pounds of potato chips per hour in its facility. The company faced multiple challenges in keeping up with product demand: its bulk bin system was decades old and deteriorating quickly. The downtime Backer’s experienced when repairs had to be made—which was frequently—was creating production delays. Meanwhile, the potato unloading process was slow and inflexible.

The solution

Looking for an equipment upgrade to address the issues they were experiencing—downtime due to repairs and an inefficient unloading process—Backer’s reached out to Vanmark.

The Backer’s team visited Vanmark’s Creston, Iowa, facility to see the Bulk Storage Bin System equipment. After witnessing the system in action, they placed an order for it and supporting conveyors.

Vanmark’s Bulk Storage Bin System receives potatoes and temporarily holds them until they’re ready for processing. Backer’s selected a six-bin system to support production. The design’s modularity allows the bins to share interior walls.

The system is built for flexibility, durability, and gentle product handling. Its design offers multiple discharge points, allowing Backer’s to discharge product to either of their two flume systems and processing lines, instead of only having the choice of one or the other. Its surrounding catwalk improves accessibility.

During the design process, Backer’s told Vanmark they’d encountered challenges with their conveyors’ durability at “drop points,” as they’d wear out and break over time. To help prevent similar issues from arising with the new equipment, Vanmark’s engineers designed heavy-duty framing for those areas to reduce wear and tear.

, installed the system. PFI's turnkey equipment and service were attractive and less costly than working with independent contractors.

The results

Pleased with the results provided by their new system, Backer’s no longer has to worry about making repairs to outdated equipment, and the speed of their unloading process has increased dramatically.

The time saved has allowed Backer’s to focus more time and attention on growing its business.

The future

Backer’s has a decades-long history with Vanmark and many legacy machines in its facility. The potato chip producer selected Vanmark to fulfill this need because of the durable operation of its existing equipment and the support the company has received over the years.

The service before, during, and after purchasing equipment from Vanmark is one of the elements that makes the company stand out from the competition. Backer’s values its long relationship with Vanmark, and the two look forward to working together as Backer’s continues to grow.

