Chomps, the better-for-you snack brand, is debuting Smoky BBQ, its first-ever limited-edition flavor, which launches on September 17.

Made using hardwood smoke and seasoned with black pepper, chili powder, smoked paprika, and garlic, Chomps has crafted its very first seasonal flavor that—in true Chomps fashion—contains zero sugar. As always, Chomps’ commitment to delivering high-quality protein sticks means the brand utilizes only grass-fed and finished meat. Each stick guarantees a premium snacking experience that can be enjoyed at-home or on-the-go for tailgates, football season gatherings, or cozying up by the fire with friends.

