Two Frito-Lay brands, Jack Link’s and Doritos, have teamed up to create a new snack experience: Jack Link’s Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ Beef Jerky and Meat Sticks. The new collaboration reportedly brings the sweet and tangy punch of Doritos BBQ chips to Jack Link’s smoky meat snacks.

Meat snacks are on the rise. The dried meat snack market is booming—sales (excluding jerky) surged 10.4% to $3.29 billion in 2024, according to Circana. This collaboration is perfectly timed to capture the attention of adventurous snackers, especially Gen Z, says Jack Link's.

The snacks are available in two varieties:

Beef Jerky: 2.65-oz, made with 100% beef and 8 g of protein per serving.

Meat Sticks: .92-oz, delivering 5 g of protein per serving.

Both varieties are now available online and across retailers nationwide.

