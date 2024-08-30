Pakka Limited, a manufacturer of compostable packaging solutions, has announced its second collaboration with Brawny Bear, a nutrition company known for its date-based healthy food products. Through this partnership, the brand has launched Date Energy Bars, India’s first energy bar with compostable flexible packaging.

The new Date Energy Bars, produced by Brawny Bear, are packaged using Pakka Limited’s compostable flexible packaging. This product not only offers a healthy snack option, but also addresses the growing concern of packaging waste in India.

“Our partnership with Brawny Bear for these Date Energy Bars exemplifies our ongoing commitment to developing sustainable packaging solutions,” says Jagdeep Hira, India business head, Pakka Limited. “By combining our compostable flexible packaging with Brawny Bear’s healthy snacks, we’re not only offering consumers a nutritious option but also taking a significant step towards reducing packaging waste. This product line demonstrates that eco-friendly packaging and convenient, tasty snacks can go hand in hand.”

Pakka Limited’s venture into compostable flexible packaging is a natural progression for the company, which has spent four decades producing compostable pulp, paper packaging solutions, and molded tableware. This move into an adaptable packaging form reflects the company’s response to modern consumer needs for convenience, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.

Containing no added sugars, the energy bars are made with premium dates, aligning with Brawny Bear’s commitment to creating nutritious, naturally sweetened products. This launch expands Brawny Bear’s range of date-based food products, which includes chocolates, chikki, nut butter, milkshake/energy powders, and natural sweeteners.

The latest association comes after Pakka Limited and Brawny Bear collaborated for the first time in October 2023 to launch the world’s first compostable flexible packaging for food products.

“We’re delighted to further our collaboration with Pakka Limited through the new product,” adds Shivaam Tibrewal, founder of Brawny Bear. “Our Date Energy Bars, now wrapped in compostable packaging, represent the perfect fusion of health and sustainability. This launch aligns perfectly with our mission to provide delicious, date-based products that are good for both our customers and the environment. We believe this sets a new benchmark for responsible snack manufacturing in India.”

