think!, a snack brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has partnered with singer, best-selling cookbook author, and mom Jessie James Decker to launch its new product line, think! Minis Protein Snack Bars. Available in seven flavors and designed with convenient snacking in mind, the bars easily slip into a pocket or purse delivering the right balance of macros and great taste, per the brand.

As the countdown to the busy fall season begins, fans can follow @thinkproducts on Instagram starting today, where @jessiejamesdecker shares her favorite summer mini moments and shows how others can pair their summertime adventures with think! Minis.

"I am always on the go and with think! Minis, you have a perfectly sized, delicious snack to help keep you going through the end of summer," says Decker. "My bag is always packed with think! Minis Girl Scout Adventurefuls bars, which are the perfect blend of chocolate and caramel that I love!"

"Our new think! Minis meet the need for a craveable, on-the-go snack that not only satisfies consumers' nutritional wants but also delivers great-tasting, classic, and fan favorite flavors like the Girl Scout Cookie-inspired options," says Joe Brooks, vice president and GM for Glanbia Performance Nutrition's Healthy Lifestyle Brands.

The new think! Minis offer a conveniently sized snack option at 100 calories and 6 grams of protein per bar, in dessert-inspired flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Cupcake Batter, Chunky Chocolate Peanut, Chocolate Almond Brownie, and three Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors including Girl Scout Adventurefuls, Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Girl Scout S'mores.

All think! products are gluten-free and made with thoughtful ingredients. The Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout Adventurefuls, Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Girl Scout S'mores flavors are available as singles or 8-count, for $1.19 and $8.49, respectively. The Cupcake Batter, Chunky Chocolate Peanut, and Chocolate Almond Brownie flavors are available as singles for $1.19.

The new think! Minis Protein Snack Bars are available on thinkproducts.com and other retailers nationwide.

