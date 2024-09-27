The Chips Ahoy! brand has unveiled a cookie three times the size of its original chocolate chip cookies. The product line, called “Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookies,” will be sold in single-serve packaging and available in three flavor varieties:

Chips Ahoy! Big Cookie Chocolate Chip: This oversized cookie delivers classic Chips Ahoy! flavor, only bigger.

Chips Ahoy! Big Cookie Chocolatey Brownie: A brownie base takes indulgence up a notch and delivers an extra chocolatey bite.

Chips Ahoy! Big Cookie Chocolatey Caramel: Rich caramel notes blend with the natural sweetness of the Chips Ahoy! chocolate chips to create a mashup of caramel and chocolate.

The new Chips Ahoy! Big Cookies boast chocolate chips four times larger than the Chips Ahoy! Original variety and the cookie itself will have a diameter three times the size. The single-serve / on-the-go packages will be available at convenience stores nationwide.

