Chips Ahoy!, a Mondelēz International cookie brand, is introducing its latest innovation—and it's not a cookie. New Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites, Blondie variety, reimagines the Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookie taste in a soft-baked treat, delivering it in a convenient, snackable form.

Baked into a square shape with a soft and chewy texture inspired by a brownie, Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites, Blondie variety, are made with real chocolate chips and no high fructose corn syrup, offering an entirely reimagined Chips Ahoy! experience. Baked Bites are now available in the Blondie variety, with more flavors to come. Packaged in convenient snack packs that for on-the-go snacking, sharing with friends, or enjoying at home, this new treat shows the brand expanding into the sweet baked goods category.

“The introduction of Baked Bites follows a year filled with delicious Chips Ahoy! innovations from the Mmm-proved Original recipe reveal and Crunchy Gluten Free Cookie, to seasonal limited editions and Big Chewy Cookies,” says Chips Ahoy! Senior Director Sabrina Sierant. “We’re thrilled to introduce Baked Bites, which offers such a unique, soft and chewy snack for chocolate chip lovers, and wanted to treat fans to a truly immersive experience that celebrates the launch and this new and exciting product.”

Now rolling out to grocery stores nationally, each box of Baked Bites contains five snack packs and retails starting at $3.98 per box. In addition to Baked Bites, Chips Ahoy! is also releasing a new flavor in its Original line-up for chocolate and caramel lovers: new Chips Ahoy! Chocolate Caramel Cookie, available in grocery stores nationally in early 2025.

