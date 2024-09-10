Key Technology, a member of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, has introduced high-capacity vibratory conveyors for advanced food handling applications. Conveying up to 100,000 pounds of product per hour and available in widths more than 10 feet, these extra large, high-capacity conveyors can be engineered for grading, aligning, distributing, and other specialized food handling functions. Achieving new levels of versatility at high throughputs, Key’s Iso-Flo, Impulse, Zephyr and Marathon vibratory conveyors offer reliability, high-quality sanitation and minimal maintenance requirements.

“As demand for processed foods continues to grow, processors are looking to maximize production capacity on existing lines and install new lines capable of higher-than-ever throughputs. Key’s high-capacity conveyors support these objectives while helping processors streamline their operations, reduce labor and maximize profits,” says Jack Lee, Duravant group president - food sorting and handling solutions. “Our deep expertise in natural frequency, electromagnetic and horizontal-motion food conveying makes Key Technology uniquely positioned to design and build these high-capacity systems. They require a sophisticated understanding of how various foods need to be conveyed and the ability to customize each conveyor around the application requirements – not just any equipment manufacturer can do this.”

Key customizes the tune and stroke of each vibratory system to match the needs of the application so conveying performance is optimized.

Key’s specialized conveyor designs help facilitate more sophisticated functions even at high capacities, including grading, removing fines, dewatering, distributing, and spreading product for sorters and other downstream equipment. The conveyor spring arms can be positioned either on the sides of the bed or underneath it. Drives can be positioned outside, inside, or even close to the center of the frame. The design and rigidity of the frame is also customized depending on the application. Each conveyor can be installed in a variety of different ways – suspended from overhead, supported from the floor, or mounted to other machinery.

Iso-Flo, Impulse, Zephyr, and Marathon conveyors are backed by Key’s warranty, which ensures equipment reliability and reduces the processor’s total cost of ownership. Key supports its customers worldwide through an extensive sales network and global service team.

