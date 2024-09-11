Big Mozz, makers of premium mozzarella sticks, has announced the launch of Big Mozz Nuggets, a new bite-sized, shareable, and poppable way to enjoy mozzarella sticks. According to the company, they are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, like 100% whole-milk mozzarella breaded and seasoned with fresh garlic, parsley, and real Pecorino Romano cheese. The product is sold at select retailers like The Giant Company, Stew Leonard's, DeCicco's, and Foodtown, and on its website.

In 2015, Big Mozz started hand-crafting fresh mozzarella sticks made with real, fresh ingredients. Now, the company aims to disrupt the retail category by offering the same quality at home with Big Mozz Sticks and now Big Mozz Nuggets, available in the freezer aisle at select retailers nationwide, ready to enjoy in minutes.

"For over a decade, millions of people have been served authentically crafted Big Mozz Sticks at events and music festivals around the country and then we ventured into retail a little over a year ago with great success," states Matt Gallira, founder of Big Mozz. "There hasn't been enough innovation in the mozzarella stick category, so we are thrilled to launch Big Mozz Nuggets, a poppable version of our beloved sticks at retail and to offer consumers a way to enjoy Big Mozz in a fun, new format."

