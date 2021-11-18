Company: Wholly Veggie

Website: https://whollyveggie.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Developed in partnership with sustainability leader Outcast Foods, Wholly Veggie’s new plant-based Mozzarella and Jalapeno Cheddar Sticks are made with a soy-free and gluten-free vegan cheese, and coated in the brand’s patented upcycled cauliflower crust.

Following the success of the brand’s Cauliflower Wings, their new Mozzarella and Cheddar sticks bring another must-have plant-based snack to your freezer. Two stretchy, new to market plant-based cheeses, Mozzarella and Jalapeno Cheddar, are coated in the brand’s patented gluten-free coating system, and paired with Marinara and Jalapeno Crema dipping sauces, respectively.

The tasty snacks are also the brand’s first foray into tackling the issue of imperfect produce and food waste, in partnership with Canadian-based Outcast Foods. The crumb on both products is created from upcycled cauliflower powder, sourced from imperfect cauliflower—which helps divert food waste into a value-add product.

“This is a terrific example of two great brands coming together to create impact while giving consumers the delicious, plant-based products they are seeking out,” says Johnathan Bonnell, co-founder, Wholly Veggie. “We see this as just the beginning of integrating upcycled Outcast ingredients into products that we continue to bring to the shelf through this partnership.”

Outcast Foods CEO Dr. Darren Burke adds: “There’s no question that we are seeing a significant shift both from the consumer and from brands who want to be part of creating a more sustainable food value chain. Collaborations such as this one represent the future of the food industry.”



