Wholly Veggie, the frozen entree and appetizer brand, has unveiled Mozzarella Style Sticks with Truffle Flavor. The newest addition to the Wholly Veggie “cheeze” family will bring a touch of “bougie on a budget” to the frozen aisle beginning in May at select Target stores and on Target.com, in addition to WhollyVeggie.com.

"Our new Mozzarella Style Sticks with Truffle Flavor combine the taste of a trending delicacy with upcycled cauliflower and dairy free cheeze to create an exciting and delicious appetizer with hidden veggies," says Johnathan Bonnell, co-founder and co-CEO of Wholly Veggie. "These vegan, truffle-flavored cheeze sticks are the first of their kind and bring a nostalgic and decadent touch to snacking at home with a little help from your air fryer.”

While typically served in high-end restaurants, shaved or infused in oil, this kind of truffle requires no dress code. Wholly Veggie Mozzarella Style Sticks with Truffle Flavor feature high-quality ingredients such as vegan mozzarella, natural truffle flavor, and a gluten-free upcycled cauliflower crust. These sticks, which come with a bonus of marinara dipping sauce, provide a satisfying, crunchy texture and a rich, umami essence for a premium snacking experience with discreetly hidden vegetables.

The Mozzarella Style Sticks with Truffle Flavor join Wholly Veggie’s award-winning selection of dairy free cheese sticks, including original Mozzarella Style and subtly spicy Cheddar Style Jalapeño varieties. All of Wholly Veggie’s cheese sticks bake in minutes using an oven or air fryer with an extra crispy upcycled cauliflower crumb coating, and they are always vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.