Otis Spunkmeyer has debuted an individually-wrapped Birthday Cake Cookie—a blend of vanilla flavor and candy confetti on top.

“Our Birthday Cake Cookie is a party in every bite,” says Paul Stippich, senior director of marketing, innovation, and strategy for Aspire Bakeries. “We’ve taken a beloved flavor and packaged it in a way that speaks to consumers’ desire for both ‘new-stalgia’ and convenience. This cookie is sure to boost sales for our convenience, vending, and retail partners.”

As the latest addition to Otis Spunkmeyer’s individually wrapped portfolio, the Birthday Cake Cookie stands out with a blend of colorful encapsulated sprinkles, says the brand. The cookie includes a medley of eight different colors: blue, green, lavender, orange, pink, red, white, and yellow.

"The Otis Spunkmeyer individually wrapped snack portfolio is the ideal solution to capture impulse buyers at convenience stores, in vending, and to support the growth of micro-markets and non-commercial channels. The fresh-baked taste, coupled with its portability and easy to eat format, is also perfect for independent and small chain restaurants to offer for carry out and digital delivery," according to the company.

Available through distributors, the individually wrapped Otis Spunkmeyer Birthday Cake Cookie expands the brand’s popular portfolio, which also includes other cookies, a brownie, muffins, and loaf cakes.

