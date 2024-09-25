Stacy’s Pita Chips (a brand owned by PepsiCo) is introducing its first new permanent flavor in five years, Stacy’s Tomato & Basil flavored pita chips. Featuring tomato and basil flavors, Stacy’s Tomato & Basil reportedly strikes a balance of savory and sweet, making it suitable for any charcuterie board, snack plate, or fall recipe.

According to the brand, the new flavor represents Stacy’s commitment to empowering women-founded businesses. This flavor was created in partnership with Amber Balakian, who received funding and mentorship through the Stacy’s Rise Project in 2021. Balakian is a fourth-generation farmer and the co-owner of Balakian Farms, where she created the farm’s proprietary Blended Heirloom Tomato product. In addition to Stacy’s Tomato & Basil, the brand will also roll out the classic Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips in limited-edition Barbie-fied bags to help further celebrate women entrepreneurs’ impact.

The new flavor is now available in stores nationwide in 7.33-oz. bags for $5.49.

