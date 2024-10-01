Vandemoortele, a family-owned European bakery company, has expanded its line of authentic French pastries in North America with the addition of a Pistachio Filled Croissant. The new product is set to be introduced and sampled at the upcoming National Association of Convenience Stores show in Las Vegas and will be available for distribution in early 2025.

Under the company’s flagship brand, Banquet d’Or, the new Banquet d’Or Pistachio Filled Croissant offers a European flavor combination of savory-sweet pistachio and buttery pastry in a convenient, grab-and-go form. Made with the same authentic French recipe as the brand’s best-selling all butter croissants, this new filled croissant provides multiple layers of crispy pastry surrounding the pistachio filling. A crunchy topping of seeds reportedly balances the richness with a subtle nuttiness.

“Serving our customers by providing yet another high-quality, unique pastry is our goal each season, and we’re excited to begin sampling the new pistachio croissant with existing and new customers at the upcoming NACS show,” says Raoul Dexters, Commercial Manager Vandemoortele USA.

Shipped frozen, the Pistachio Filled Croissant is operator-convenient, going from freezer to oven and baking to crispy, layered perfection in just over 20 minutes. Pistachio joins the full range of filled croissants offered in North America, which includes Chocolate, Apricot, Strawberry, and Raspberry. The existing flavors are offered in full size and a mini assortment, and Pistachio will be available to customers in Q1 of 2025.

The company’s ever-growing portfolio includes an assortment of European bakery products that adhere to clean-label standards, sourcing only ingredients labeled non-GMO and using no artificial colors or preservatives, among other guidelines. These bakery products are available in different finishing levels, according to the needs of the professional chef and foodservice end-user.

