Krispy Kreme has announced its Ghostbusters collection, four doughnuts to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday and the film's anniversary.

The Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters Collection arrives during the Columbia Pictures 1984 film’s 40th anniversary celebration. Beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops, guests can enjoy a selection of doughnuts in a limited-edition custom Ghostbusters specialty box. The doughnuts include:

Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with Oreo – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo pieces, a dollop of buttercreme with Oreo, and a No Ghost logo candy.

– an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo pieces, a dollop of buttercreme with Oreo, and a No Ghost logo candy. Slimer Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with lemon-flavored green filling, dipped in purple and green icing with a Slimer candy.

– an unglazed doughnut filled with lemon-flavored green filling, dipped in purple and green icing with a Slimer candy. Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange colored icing and sprinkled with neon sprinkles.

– an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange colored icing and sprinkled with neon sprinkles. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Doughnut Pull-Apart – Original Glazed Doughnut Dots with powdered topping, topped with marshmallow flavored buttercreme and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man candy.

Tto make Halloween even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering guests who wear any Halloween costume to participating shops Oct. 31 a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary.

“Yes it’s true, these treats are no trick. When it comes to Halloween this year, you know who to call,” says Dave Skena, global brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “Krispy Kreme is the gatekeeper to Halloween sweetness and Sony Pictures Consumer Products is the key master to bring spooky-sweet Ghostbusters doughnuts to our fans this year. You’re welcome, Gozer.”

Krispy Kreme and Ghostbusters fans can also get a limited time Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters 6-count Assorted Doughnuts featuring the Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with Oreo, Slimer Doughnut, Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location.

